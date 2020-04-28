Menu

Crime

Man shot in leg in Beltline: Calgary police

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted April 28, 2020 12:55 am
Calgary police responded to a shooting on 17 Avenue S.W. on Monday, April 27, 2020.
Calgary police responded to a shooting on 17 Avenue S.W. on Monday, April 27, 2020. Global News

A man was shot in the leg in Calgary’s Beltline neighbourhood on Monday.

Police said it happened at 17 Avenue S.W. and 5 Street S.W. at around 5:30 p.m.

Two men were arguing in a back alley when one of them pulled out a firearm and shot the other in the leg, possibly breaking his femur, police said.

Calgary police said a man was injured in a shooting on Monday, April 27, 2020.
Calgary police said a man was injured in a shooting on Monday, April 27, 2020. Global News

Officers said the victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police are searching for a suspect they could only describe as wearing jeans, a dark jacket and white shoes.

