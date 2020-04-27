Longtime Calgary sportscaster Russ Peake dies at 80

Russ Peake, a longtime Calgary sports broadcaster and former voice of the Calgary Flames, has died at the age of 80, according to his family.
Peake’s voice was heard over the speakers during Calgary Flames games from 1980 to 1996.
He became a household name as a former television broadcaster as well as sports director at 770 CHQR, his family said.
Peake was the youngest sportscaster to be inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame.
Tributes to Peake were shared by friends and former colleagues on Twitter on Monday afternoon.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS