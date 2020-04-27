Longtime Calgary sportscaster Russ Peake dies at 80

Send this page to someone via email

Russ Peake, a longtime Calgary sports broadcaster and former voice of the Calgary Flames, has died at the age of 80, according to his family.

Peake’s voice was heard over the speakers during Calgary Flames games from 1980 to 1996.

He became a household name as a former television broadcaster as well as sports director at 770 CHQR, his family said.

Peake was the youngest sportscaster to be inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame.

Tributes to Peake were shared by friends and former colleagues on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

Condolences to the Peake family on the loss of Calgary sport legend Russ Peake. As Sports anchor @ctv Russ was huge influence and highly respected broadcaster loved by the community and his peers.A major influence on the YYC Sports scene for decades. We’ll miss you friend. — Jimmy Hughes (@jimmydhughes) April 27, 2020

OBIT; We are sad to report the passing of former CFCN TV/Radio sports broadcaster Russ Peake. He was at the station from 1971-2006 and his retirement.. He also worked at CHQR Radio in the late 60s/early 70s. I was honoured to be in the same office as him. He was 80 years old. RIP pic.twitter.com/TCkcEhBzze — markonfootball (Instagram: talk_stamps) (@Markonfootball) April 27, 2020

Calgary has lost one of its classiest radio-TV sports personalities with the death of Russ Peake. Russ, who was 80, worked in the electronic media for more than 50 years, mostly with CFCN/CTV. He was also the PA announcer with the NHL’s Flames for 2 decades. pic.twitter.com/A6NPZ9WMhn — Daryl Slade (@Stampeders1945) April 27, 2020

Sad to hear of the passing of Russ Peake. A wonderful guy and real pro. Feel fortunate to have shared the desk with him. Condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/2a7mCJlWTD — Shaye Ganam (@ShayeGanam) April 27, 2020