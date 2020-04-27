Menu

Sports

Longtime Calgary sportscaster Russ Peake dies at 80

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 10:05 pm
Updated April 27, 2020 10:11 pm
Russ Peake, longtime sportscaster and former voice of the Calgary Flames, has died.
Russ Peake, longtime sportscaster and former voice of the Calgary Flames, has died. Courtesy: CTV

Russ Peake, a longtime Calgary sports broadcaster and former voice of the Calgary Flames, has died at the age of 80, according to his family.

Peake’s voice was heard over the speakers during Calgary Flames games from 1980 to 1996.

READ MORE: Ken King, longtime Calgary Flames executive, dies at 68

He became a household name as a former television broadcaster as well as sports director at 770 CHQR, his family said.

Peake was the youngest sportscaster to be inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame.

Tributes to Peake were shared by friends and former colleagues on Twitter on Monday afternoon.





