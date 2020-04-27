Evacuations ordered in Fort Vermilion as Peace River breaches banks

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in a hamlet in northwestern Alberta have been forced from their homes due to flooding.

An evacuation order was issued Sunday night for Fort Vermilion residents who live east of 50 Street, north of the golf course, River Road and Boreal Housing.

In an update on the Mackenzie County Facebook page, officials said the Peace River had breached the banks of Fort Vermilion and North Vermilion. Flooding was reported in low-lying areas, according to the update issued just before 10 a.m.

Evacuees are asked to register at the reception centre by calling 780-927-3718.

“The river is starting to breach the banks for Fort Vermilion up here on River Road in Fort Vermilion. The water is continuing to rise,” Mackenzie County Reeve Josh Knelsen said in an update at noon Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

“We don’t know to what extent the river’s going to rise, it all depends on blockages downstream.

“I just ask everybody to keep Fort Vermilion in your prayers and hope for the best. The safety of people is our No. 1 priority. The evacuations have gone off very successfully and at this point, all we can do is hope and pray that it doesn’t get worse than what it is.”

Tamie McLean has lived in Fort Vermilion for her entire life. She said the ice on the river broke up late Sunday night. It started flowing, then jammed, she said.

“It’s very devastating,” she said. “I’ve been in almost tears all day.” Tweet This

McLean works at the local airport, which was under water on Monday.

“There’s been a couple of times that we’ve had to evacuate, but nothing like this. We’ve never had any water touch the building, or even close,” she said.

“Hopefully the jam lets loose soon downstream.”

Residents in Mackenzie County have been asked to restrict water for essential use only, as the ice jam has caused a disruption in water supply for the hamlet of La Crete.

Story continues below advertisement

Use the dishwasher and washing machine only when required and with full load

Don’t let the tap run unnecessarily. This includes turning off the tap when brushing teeth, shaving and washing hands or face

Limit showering to five minutes or shorter

No commercial or personal wash bays are to be used

The raw and treated water truck fill station in La Crete and the Buffalo Head Prairie truck fill station are closed until further notice. Water is currently being hauled from the Fort Vermilion distribution line in order to meet water demands within La Crete.

County officials said the tap water is still safe to drink.

“Together we will get through this,” Knelsen said. Tweet This

The flooding led to some road closures, including the Highway 88 Peace River Bridge.

Highway 88, northwest of Fort Vermilion, was closed Monday afternoon. The highway will remain closed until further notice, the province said Monday afternoon.

Those travelling to High Level or the Northwest Territories are asked to use Highway 35.

For the latest information on road closures, follow Alberta 511.

For the latest updates, follow Mackenzie County’s Facebook page.

Flooding in Fort Vermilion, Alta., Monday, April 27, 2020. Courtesy, Tamie McLean Flooding in Fort Vermilion, Alta., Monday, April 27, 2020. Courtesy, Tamie McLean