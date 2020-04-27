Peterborough downtown farmers’ markets announce summer outdoor seasons

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough’s two farmers’ markets have announced their summer outdoor market seasons, which will begin in May with precautions in place for the coronavirus pandemic.

The Peterborough Regional Farmers’ Market will continue its Saturday market at Citi Centre located at Charlotte and Aylmer streets. Meanwhile, the Peterborough Wednesday Farmers’ Market will open in the renovated courtyard at Peterborough Square located at Charlotte and Water streets in the city’s downtown.

Both markets will open from 8 a.m. until noon, offering more options as to when to purchase local food, states the Peterborough Regional Farmers’ Network.

Through ongoing dialogue with the Peterborough Public Health, market operations will be adjusted as the COVID-19 situation evolves.

“Both markets will continue to promote and facilitate the measures already put in place at the Saturday market”, stated Josh Blank, network board member.

“We’ve introduced hand sanitizer stations, signage prompting best practices, promotion of pre order/pick up and appropriate physical distancing between vendors and customers.”

The summer season for PRFM begins on Saturday, May 2 and the PWFM begins on Wednesday, May 13. Both markets will operate until at least June 30 as a further precautionary measure.

Decisions on locations for the longer term will be dependent on the timing of street closure approvals from the City.

For a list of vendors attending the markets and for pre-order information visit the Saturday market website and the Wednesday market website.

Meanwhile, the Peterborough and District Farmers’ Market, which operates at Morrow Park and the parking lot of the Peterborough Memorial Centre, remains closed after the City of Peterborough ordered all of its facilities to be shut down in mid-March.

“We are maintaining an online presence until things are safe,” the market stated on its Facebook page.

