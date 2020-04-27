Online petition calls for Nova Scotia school to be renamed in slain RCMP officer’s honour

Send this page to someone via email

An online petition is circulating to change the name of a Halifax-area school to honour fallen RCMP officer Const. Heidi Stevenson.

Stevenson was killed in the line of duty earlier this month, one of 22 people who died in a shooting rampage on April 18 and 19 throughout multiple Nova Scotia communities.

A growing number of Prince Andrew High School students and alumni are signing the petition, which would see the school’s name changed to Heidi Stevenson High.

“Const. Stevenson paid the ultimate price protecting our community from a murderer who could have easily taken more lived (sic) and destroyed more families,” reads the online petition. “She lost her life serving the community she loved. We should honour her and her memory by having her name forever in our community.”

This petition comes as the school considers changing its name due to the controversy surrounding its namesake, 60-year-old Prince Andrew. The prince is accused of having had sex with an underage girl between 1999 and 2002.

Prince Andrew has denied the allegations.

The Dartmouth, N.S., school’s advisory council, made up of parents of students and other members of the community, met earlier this year, outlining a plan to take the temperature of the school’s community on potentially changing the name.

Those who made the petition say this is the right time to change the school’s name.

“With the school board already reconsidering the name of Prince Andrew High School, this would be the opportune time to name one of our community schools after a real hero,” reads the petition.