Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Squirrels blamed for nighttime porch fire at Peterborough home

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 8:57 am
Your Manitoba
Peterborough fire officials say damaged wiring, likely from squirrels, caused a porch fire Sunday night. Global News file

Squirrels are being blamed for a house fire in Peterborough on Sunday night.

According to Peterborough Fire Services platoon chief Don Broersma, crews were called to a Dufferin Street home around 9:15 p.m. after receiving reports of smoke billowing from the house.

READ MORE: No injuries after fire at Peterborough townhouse displaces 4 residents

Broersma says firefighters discovered smoke exiting the roof of a covered porch. He said the homeowner had already created an opening in the roof and emptied two fire extinguishers onto the fire.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze to prevent the fire from spreading, he said.

No one was injured, and damage is pegged at $9,500, Broersma said.

He said the cause of the fire is believed to be squirrels, which are thought to have damaged wires in the porch ceiling void, he said.

Story continues below advertisement
Squirrels costs Kingston man thousands of dollars in car repairs
Squirrels costs Kingston man thousands of dollars in car repairs
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FirePeterborough FireSquirrelsPeterborough House FirePeterborough Fire ServicePorch FireDufferin Street fireDufferin Street house firesquirrel fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.