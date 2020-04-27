Squirrels blamed for nighttime porch fire at Peterborough home

Send this page to someone via email

Squirrels are being blamed for a house fire in Peterborough on Sunday night.

According to Peterborough Fire Services platoon chief Don Broersma, crews were called to a Dufferin Street home around 9:15 p.m. after receiving reports of smoke billowing from the house.

Broersma says firefighters discovered smoke exiting the roof of a covered porch. He said the homeowner had already created an opening in the roof and emptied two fire extinguishers onto the fire.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze to prevent the fire from spreading, he said.

No one was injured, and damage is pegged at $9,500, Broersma said.

He said the cause of the fire is believed to be squirrels, which are thought to have damaged wires in the porch ceiling void, he said.

