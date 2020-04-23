No injuries after fire at Peterborough townhouse displaces 4 residents

Send this page to someone via email

No one was injured, but four residents have been displaced following a fire at a townhouse in Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m., Peterborough Fire Services was called to a reported fire at a two-storey multi-unit townhouse on Applewood Crescent in the city’s west end.

According to platoon chief Jeff Guest, fire crews discovered smoke venting from multiple openings in a unit on the second floor.

Firefighters were able to account for all occupants in the unit and quickly got the fire under control and restricted to the second floor, Guest said.

“The remainder of the unit sustained minor smoke and water damage,” he said.

Damage is pegged at $60,000.

Guest said four occupants of the residence are displaced and have received help from the Peterborough City-County Disaster Trust Fund.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Guest said.