5 employees at Costco in Vaughan test positive for coronavirus

York Region Public Health says five employees at a Costco near Weston Road and Highway 7 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Vaughan Mayor Maurizio Bevilacqua posted the update by the region’s public health unit on Twitter on Sunday night.

“At this time, the risk to Costco shoppers at this location is considered low,” the release said.

It went on to say York Region Public Health conducted case investigations and contact tracing — of the five employees, two were deemed close contacts for contracting the virus.

The public health unit said it is working with Costco management to ensure infection prevention and control measures are being taken, including cleaning and disinfecting.

According to the release, two on-site inspections have been completed with a third inspection scheduled this week.

“All residents are encouraged to stay home when possible, limit trips outside the home, practise good hand hygiene and maintain physical distancing of at least 2 metres when in public,” the release said.

York Region Public Health has done a thorough investigation of the Costco location at Highway 7 and Weston Road. I would like to share the following information with residents of Vaughan: pic.twitter.com/OuAFuseGXK — Mayor Maurizio Bevilacqua (@mbmayor) April 26, 2020