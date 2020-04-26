Saskatchewan reports 4 new cases of coronavirus, majority of cases are in the north

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported four new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday afternoon, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 353.

Health officials say three of the new cases are in the north and one is in Regina.

In the past week, the north has become the new epicentre for active cases. Of the 61 active cases in the province, 32 are in the far north while nine are in the north.

There are 10 active cases in Regina, seven in Saskatoon, two in central Saskatchewan and one in the south.

No new recoveries were reported Sunday. The total recoveries in the province remain at 288.

Five people are currently in the hospital, including three people who are receiving inpatient treatment, while the other two are in the ICU.

Health officials say 138 cases are a result of travelling. Cases linked to community contacts or mass gatherings hit 148, while 35 cases have no known exposure. Health officials continue to investigate 32 other cases.

Cases in health-care workers continue to climb. There are 38 cases in health-care workers, which is an increase from 37 the day before.

By age group, 29 cases are in people under the age of 19, while all the other cases are adults.

Reported cases in Saskatoon remains at 150. There are 74 cases in Regina, 68 cases from the north, 35 cases in the far north, 15 cases from the south and 11 cases in central Saskatchewan.

Four Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 have died. Saskatchewan’s fatality rate is 1.1 per cent.

Within 24-hours, 652 more COVID-19 tests have been performed. To date, the province has performed 27,884 COVID-19 tests.

The province’s chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab was not available for comment Sunday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

