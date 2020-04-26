Menu

Politics

Former Stony Plain MLA Erin Babcock dies following cancer battle

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted April 26, 2020 12:36 pm
A head shot of Erin Babcock from January 2019.
A head shot of Erin Babcock from January 2019. Facebook

Erin Babcock, who served as MLA for the Stony Plain area from 2015 to 2019, has died following a battle with uterine cancer.

A post on her public Facebook page late Saturday said Babcock “fought cancer with all she had and enjoyed time with her family.”

READ MORE: Alberta MLA battling uterine cancer will keep working during ‘aggressive treatment’

Babcock was elected as an MLA with the Alberta NDP in the old riding of Stony Plain in 2015.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley said Babcock’s loss would be “felt deeply” in a series of tweets Sunday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Babcock served for four years and said on her Facebook page that she was proud of working for her constituents, including getting funding in place for Stony Plain Central School, as well as several highway projects and investments for the Stony Plain area.

NDP MLA Erin Babcock represents Stony Plain, Alta. April 2018.
NDP MLA Erin Babcock represents Stony Plain, Alta. April 2018. Global News

Babcock had announced she was battling uterine cancer in 2018, saying she would continue to serve as MLA through her treatment.

Before her career in politics, Babcock had been a licensed practical nurse.

UCP’s Searle Turton took the riding’s seat, now Spruce Grove-Stony Plain, in the 2019 election.

