Minister calls for more help for domestic violence victims after Nova Scotia shooting

As more is learned about the events that transpired before the most deadly shooting in Canadian history, the country’s minister of economic development and official languages says more needs to be done to protect victims of domestic violence.

In an interview with The West Block’s Mercedes Stephenson, Mélanie Joly said more assistance and funding is needed for women’s shelters and community centres.

Joly said the “feminist” federal government has “invested a lot” to ensure Canada has a national approach to fight domestic violence, but conceded that more needs to be done.

“I think we understand also that there is an increase in violence right now because of everything that is happening and the frustration and the angst linked to the pandemic,” she said. “But at the end of the day, we need to be there as a government, standing side-by-side with victims and we need to make sure that we do always more, because always more needs to be done when it comes to fighting domestic violence.”

Joly said it is important to understand there is a “clear link between mental health and [an] increase of domestic violence.”

“And so I think we have to continue to be working with community centres and women’s shelters to do more for sure,” she said.

Joly’s comments come just a week after 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman went on a shooting rampage across six rural communities in Nova Scotia, killing 22 people.

In the days after the shooting, sources told Global News that Wortman had attacked his girlfriend before the rampage began.

The woman ultimately escaped and hid in the woods until she was located by police.

She was able to provide officers with key information including what Wortman was wearing, and the type of vehicle he was driving.

The brutal attack lasted more than 13 hours, ending with Wortman being killed in an exchange of gunfire with RCMP.

Beyond indicating the need for increased funding to combat domestic violence, Joly said the attack also proves the need to strengthen Canada’s gun control laws.

She said Canada needs to “move forward on making sure we have stronger legislation” and an increased capacity to enforce stricter rules.

“And at the end of the day, these tragedies need to stop,” Joly said.

Since the events last weekend, the RCMP has been criticized for its handling of the situation, prompting calls for an independent investigation.

Asked whether the federal government would support such a public inquiry, Joly said they will “let the RCMP do its work.”

She said Canada’s Public Safety Minister, Bill Blair has been “actively working” with the RCMP to provide answers to outstanding questions.

“I understand the commissioner of the RCMP has been also working on this very closely with the minister of public safety,” Joly said.

–With files from Global News’ Amanda Connolly