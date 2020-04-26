Menu

Traffic

Motorcyclist rushed to trauma centre after Brampton crash

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 26, 2020 9:33 am
The scene of the crash in the area of Brisdale Drive and Bovaird Drive West Saturday evening.
The scene of the crash in the area of Brisdale Drive and Bovaird Drive West Saturday evening. Andrew Collins / Global News

A motorcyclist was rushed to a trauma centre after a crash in Brampton Saturday evening.

Police said they were called to the area of Brisdale Drive and Bovaird Drive West shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Peel Regional Police cruisers box in reportedly stolen vehicle during Brampton stop

Officers said a motorcycle and car collided and the motorcyclist suffered critical injuries. His injuries were later upgraded to non-life-threatening.

The driver of the car remained at the scene, police said.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation, but have since reopened.

