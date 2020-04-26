Motorcyclist rushed to trauma centre after Brampton crash

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A motorcyclist was rushed to a trauma centre after a crash in Brampton Saturday evening.

Police said they were called to the area of Brisdale Drive and Bovaird Drive West shortly before 7:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Peel Regional Police cruisers box in reportedly stolen vehicle during Brampton stop

Officers said a motorcycle and car collided and the motorcyclist suffered critical injuries. His injuries were later upgraded to non-life-threatening.

The driver of the car remained at the scene, police said.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation, but have since reopened.

0:31 Video appears to show car doing doughnuts at Yonge and Dundas Video appears to show car doing doughnuts at Yonge and Dundas

Story continues below advertisement