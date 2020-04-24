Winnipeg ice cream hotspot opens for summer Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

A popular Winnipeg ice cream spot is opening its doors for the summer this weekend despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. James-area mainstay Sargent Sundae announced on social media Friday that it will be open for business as of Sunday, but with some changes.

“Thank you for being socially responsible and staying home,” the post said.

“We will be having a limited menu and we will be glad to serve you at the doors for your ice cream.” Tweet This

Last week, fellow seasonal ice cream stand the Bridge Drive-In (BDI) said it hadn’t announced an opening day for its main location on Jubilee Avenue yet due to uncertainty around the novel coronavirus crisis.

“We have decided to keep our Jubilee location closed at this time in order to ‘do our own part’ and help mitigate the spread of this virus,” the BDI posted on Facebook April 16.

“BDI has long been a social gathering space for Winnipeggers and, at times, we experience large volumes of customers in close social proximity.

“This is part of what makes BDI unique. But we fully recognize that this is also something that, given the current state of affairs, may also put our staff and patrons at risk.”

The indoor BDI location at Kildonan Place Mall remains open but is subject to reduced mall hours due to the pandemic.

