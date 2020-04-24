3 workers at Ferrero Rocher plant in Brantford, Ont. test positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The company that makes Nutella, Tic Tacs and Ferrero Rocher chocolates for North America has shut down two departments at its plant in Brantford Ont., after three employees tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Confection maker Ferrero told Global news in a statement that the cases came within’ the last week and that all three employees were already self-isolating for at more than a week before confirmation of their tests.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the plant will temporarily close two departments until May 3, to ensure that employees who may have come in contact with these coworkers can self-isolate,” said corporate communications director Stephanie Cass.

The plant will now begin a cleaning operation in the two affected areas and an investigation into who came into contact with the employees over the last few weeks, according to the company.

“The areas will undergo a thorough cleaning and sanitization. All employees affected by this decision will continue to get paid,” Cass said.

The Italian-based confectioner’s Brantford plant, which opened in 2006 and supplies product for North America and Australia, employs more than 1,000 people.