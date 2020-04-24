1 new coronavirus case in City of Kawartha Lakes; 75% of health unit’s cases now resolved

Send this page to someone via email

The health unit representing the City of Kawartha Lakes reported one new case of the coronavirus on Friday and its resolved cases now top more than 100.

According to the Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit‘s situation update issued at 1:30 p.m., one new confirmed case in the City of Kawartha Lakes brings the municipality’s total to 118.

The health unit’s overall total is now 138 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of that number, 103 are now declared resolved — approximately 75 per cent.

Of the 118 cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, eight of them remain hospitalized and 84 are resolved. Outbreak declarations remain in effect at Pinecrest Nursing Home and Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay.

There have been 32 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes — 28 associated with residents at Pinecrest, the health unit reports.

In Northumberland County, all 13 cases have been resolved, one of which was hospitalized.

In Haliburton County, one of the seven cases remains in hospital.

The health unit notes its data is at least 25 hours behind “real-time” data.