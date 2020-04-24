Guelph man arrested twice within hours amid weapons investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a suspect in a weapons and assault investigation was arrested twice in the span of hours in the city’s downtown core.

Police were called to an apartment building on Thursday evening for reports that three gunshots were heard and a man was going after the building’s superintendent with a baseball bat and a gun.

Police say their investigation actually revealed that a man, armed with an extendable baton, had confronted an assistant superintendent over a missing cellphone.

The employee was struck in the arm, but did not require medical attention, police said.

The suspect left the building but returned and was arrested just before 6 p.m. in one of the units and police said officers found an 18-inch bar, an empty magazine for a pellet gun and a 24-inch baton.

A 36-year-old man was charged with assault and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Police said the man was released a few hours later with a court date and strict conditions to not go within 50 metres of the apartment building.

Police say the man headed back to the building less than 10 minutes after he was released and that they were called again later that night for reports of a man threatening people with a baseball bat.

The suspect was arrested just after 2 a.m. and charged with failing to comply with the conditions of his release.

He was held in custody pending a hearing before a bail court.