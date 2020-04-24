RCMP continue search for Irishtown, N.B., man missing since January

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP continue to investigate the disappearance of a man from Irishtown, N.B., earlier this year.

Adam Grant Howard, 27, was last seen at a home on Route 115 in Irishtown on Jan. 6.

Police released more information on his case on Friday in hopes of prompting people to come forward and provide information to police.

Investigators have determined Howard was texting with friends on the morning of Jan. 6, asking for a ride.

He left the home at approximately 12 p.m., and police are working to determine if he left on foot or in a vehicle.

Howard was reported missing to police on Jan. 8.

The 27-year-old is described as six feet one inch tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds with blue eyes, dark brown hair and a beard.

Howard has tattoos on his chest and arms and the word “trust” on the back of his neck.

Police say he also had a tattoo of a rose made out of money on his right hand and a tattoo of the words “boss fade” across his knuckles.

Police say they believe someone or multiple people have information on where he may be and are asking anyone who may have information on who picked him up or where he was taken to speak with police.

Anyone with information on Howard’s whereabouts, or who may have had contact with him after Jan. 6, is asked to call RCMP at 506-533-5151 or contact Crime Stoppers.

