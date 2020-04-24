Menu

Crime

Thousands of dollars in property stolen from 3 Guelph schools: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 24, 2020 11:35 am
Guelph Police say three school portables were broken into.
Guelph Police say three school portables were broken into. Global News File

Guelph police say thousands of dollars worth of property was stolen from three Guelph schools through the overnight on Wednesday.

Police didn’t say which schools were targeted but said classroom portables in the area of Willow, Westwood and Paisley roads were broken into.

Among the items stolen include Dell Chromebook laptops, Epson projectors, Motorola walkie talkies, Sony portable speakers, portable DVD players, computer monitors, computers, shoes and headphones.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7419. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.

