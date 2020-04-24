Peterborough police dog Chase finds purple heroin, fentanyl in vehicle during traffic stop

A Peterborough, Ont., man has been charged after police say their canine unit found drugs allegedly hidden in a vehicle on Thursday night.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:15 p.m., an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop involving a vehicle that was allegedly speeding and had failed to properly stop for a stop sign at the intersection of High and Brown streets.
The vehicle stopped on Chamberlain Street, according to police. The officer reportedly determined the driver was a suspended driver.
Police say the officer called for the canine unit to respond to the scene and assist in a subsequent search of the vehicle.
Police allege officers located several open containers of alcohol in the vehicle. Police service dog Chase also searched the vehicle and indicated there were items near the driver’s seat, according to police.
A further search revealed purple heroin and fentanyl “concealed” near the driver’s seat, police allege.
Jason Wallace Wootton, 49, of Lily Lake Road in Peterborough, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession of a Schedule 1 substance
- Driving while suspended
- Disobeying a stop sign
- Care and control of a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 16, police said Friday.
