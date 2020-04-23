Municipality of Colchester to help cover funeral expenses for every victim in Portapique shootings

Send this page to someone via email

The municipality of Colchester County has decided to help offset the funeral expenses for each of the 22 victims of the shootings in Portapique, N.S., this past weekend.

Colchester County Council held an emergency meeting in response to the tragedy on Monday.

A motion was quickly tabled to help support the families of victims left devastated by the tragedy, according to a press release issued by the council.

As a result, the municipality will contribute up to $5,000 to help offset the funeral expenses of each victim.

“Council shares the incredible heartbreak that so many are feeling at this time. The families of the victims are left to grieve such incredible loss,” a statement issued by the municipality reads.

“We felt that this was one way we could alleviate concerns related to funeral costs and allow families to fully focus on healing.”

Colchester is also reminding residents that the Provincial Mental Health Crisis Line is available 24/7 for anyone experiencing a mental health crisis or someone is concerned about them.

Kids Help Phone is available 24/7 and anyone can call 1-800-668-6868 toll-free.

Morneau Shepell has also opened its 24/7 bilingual crisis support line to help anyone in need of emotional support as a result of the tragedy. Call 1-844-751-2133 toll-free.

HOSPICE Colchester East Hants is also available for grief support by calling 902-893-3265.