20-year-old Norwich Township man killed in fatal Malahide crash: OPP

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted April 23, 2020 4:44 pm
FILE PHOTO.
FILE PHOTO. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Provincial police have identified a 20-year-old Norwich Township man as the victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash last week south of Aylmer, Ont., in Malahide Township.

Elgin OPP said the crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. on April 17 when a northbound vehicle left the road, struck a tree and caught fire along Imperial Road north of Calton Line.

The driver had no vital signs at the scene, police said.

The driver has been identified as Daniel Sjoerdsma, 20, of Norwich Township.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by provincial police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
