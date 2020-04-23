20-year-old Norwich Township man killed in fatal Malahide crash: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Provincial police have identified a 20-year-old Norwich Township man as the victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash last week south of Aylmer, Ont., in Malahide Township.

Elgin OPP said the crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. on April 17 when a northbound vehicle left the road, struck a tree and caught fire along Imperial Road north of Calton Line.

The driver had no vital signs at the scene, police said.

The driver has been identified as Daniel Sjoerdsma, 20, of Norwich Township.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by provincial police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement