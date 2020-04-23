Menu

Baby found dead inside portable toilet on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, sources say

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted April 23, 2020 11:12 am
Police are investigating a 'tragic incident' on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.
Police are investigating a 'tragic incident' on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside. Global News

WARNING: Some of the details of the story are disturbing

A baby was found dead inside a portable toilet outside the Carnegie Centre on Hastings Street near Main Street on Wednesday night, sources tell Global News.

One witness said a woman entered the portable washroom in the morning and spent the whole day inside.

READ MORE: Concern for Downtown Eastside after U.S. tests find asymptomatic COVID-19 outbreaks among homeless

People reportedly asked if she needed help, but the woman didn’t want assistance.

It’s not clear if she gave birth nor how the baby was found hours later.

Police have said they’re investigating a “tragic incident” in the area of Main and Hastings and will provide an update on Thursday morning.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crimevancouver policeDowntown EastsideDTESInfant DeathDTES death
