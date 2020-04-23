Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Supreme Court will not hear appeal challenging British royal succession law

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 23, 2020 10:32 am
Updated April 23, 2020 10:38 am
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge plays with Prince Louis at the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed garden ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain May 19, 2019. .
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge plays with Prince Louis at the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed garden ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain May 19, 2019. . Matt Porteous/PA Wire/Handout via REUTERS

The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear a bid to throw out a law that modified the rules governing succession to the throne.

The Canadian law stems from a 2011 agreement among Commonwealth countries that the rules governing succession should be modified to allow a girl or woman to become queen if she is the oldest heir to the throne.

Related News

READ MORE: Quebec’s top court rejects challenge to British royal succession law

Historically, the oldest female heir would have been set aside in favour of her brother, even if he was born after her.

The changes needed to be adopted in separate laws in all 16 Commonwealth countries to come into effect, something Canada did in 2013.

READ MORE: Quebec law profs declare federal monarchy succession law ‘unconsitutional’

Two Quebec university professors had asked the country’s highest court to hear their challenge of a Quebec Court of Appeal ruling last year that upheld the law.

Story continues below advertisement

The professors said changes to the monarchy cannot be made by simple legislation and instead require the consent of the provinces, which would likely entail constitutional negotiations.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Royal FamilySupreme Court Of CanadaQuebec Court of AppealMonarchyBritish thronecommonwealth countriesconstitutional negotiationsBritish royal succession lawQuebec university professors
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.