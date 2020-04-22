After 43 days on COVID-19 task force, Vancouver fire chief drives 13 hours to surprise family

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver fire chief Darrell Reid received a lot of love from his family and from fans online in a recent video that has now gone viral.

Reid spent 43 days working alongside Vancouver’s COVID-19 Task Force, which required he stay away from his family to prevent any potential spread of the virus.

When he returned home on April 16, Reid drove 13 hours to surprise his children.

His wife recorded after Reid FaceTimed his children and asked if he could come in. The four children go rushing outside and into their dad’s arms.

In the original video, Reid says thank you to everyone who helped get him home.

The Vancouver COVID-19 Task Force focuses on helping residents of the Downtown Eastside and vulnerable populations.

The task force works to improve communications with residents in the area, secure additional locations where people who need to self-isolate can go, and work to get people other basic needs such as food and support community networks and organizations.

