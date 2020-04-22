More landfill users in B.C.’s Southern Interior ignoring rules, abusing staff

Send this page to someone via email

More landfill workers in the B.C. Interior are under verbal siege from upset residents, according to the regional district.

Staff at landfills and transfers stations in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District have reported that residents are deliberately flouting physical-distancing rules and letting their children run freely through the site, the district said.

There has also been a noticeable increase in the amount of rude and abusive behaviour directed at workers, according to the district.

“We are asking residents to plan ahead for longer waits at all our facilities. If you are in a rush, wait until another time,” said Ben Van Nostrand, a team leader with the district’s environmental health service.

“The reason these sites can stay open is through the efforts of our essential workers. They are doing their best to deal with the challenges posed by COVID-19. What we need is for people to be patient and be kind.”

The safety of both workers and the public is its top priority, the district said.

“If the public continues to ignore our site attendants’ messages related to the provincial directions for distancing and treat attendants poorly, we may have to consider reducing non-essential services so we can comply with the COVID-19 regulations,” added Van Nostrand.

Last week, the Regional District of the North Okanagan said its landfill staff were being subjected to similar verbal abuse, and announced it would hand out $100 fines to those who yell or swear at employees.

