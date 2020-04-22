Boil water advisory issued for town of Crossfield, Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

A precautionary water quality advisory has been issued for the town of Crossfield, Alta., located about 50 kilometres north of Calgary.

According to an alert from the Alberta Emergency Management Agency, the advisory is related to an unknown incident, and at this time, it’s unclear if the town’s drinking water is safe to consume.

“An incident has happened to the town of Crossfield (sic) drinking water supply,” read the alert.

Communications spokesperson Christina Waldner told Global News the incident was the result of construction happening in the town, and they are sending samples to a lab in Calgary.

“Samples have been rushed to the lab in Calgary and the water lines, fire hydrants, etc. are being flushed by the local fire department and town operations staff,” Waldner said.

“No idea how long the order will be in place — we’ll abide by the guidelines issued by AHS and they are the ones who will lift the order.”

“Everyone who receives their drinking water from Town of Crossfield water supply must boil their water until further notice.” Tweet This

On its website, the town said a boil water advisory was issued at 1:30 p.m. and is in effect until further notice.