Okanagan weather: Off-and-on rain continues

Send this page to someone via email

April showers will return on Thursday, with a risk of a few lightning strikes, particularly in the mountains.

After reaching an afternoon high in the mid-teens, the risk of rain continues into the evening before diminishing overnight.

Story continues below advertisement

A short-lived, upper-ridge of high pressure returns the region on Friday, which will result in some sunshine for the day, along with an afternoon high back in the upper teens.

The next frontal boundary will come crashing through on Saturday, with more rain during the day and a chance of lingering showers under mostly cloudy skies on Sunday.

A few millimetres of rain is expected through Sunday morning. SkyTracker Weather

Daytime highs will level out in the mid-teens both days, which is just slightly shy of the seasonal average for the final weekend of April.

The work week kicks off on an average note with afternoon highs around 17 degrees or so under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Story continues below advertisement