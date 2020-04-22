Menu

Canada

Guelph municipal buildings to be closed until state of emergency lifted

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 22, 2020 2:11 pm
The City of Guelph says all of its municipal buildings, including libraries and recreation centres, will remain closed until the state of emergency imposed by the mayor is lifted.

It was previously announced that the closure would last through July 5, but the city updated its order on Tuesday.

READ MORE: University of Guelph preparing meals for vulnerable residents

“We all want to get out and play in Guelph’s parks and recreation centres and get back to doing ‘normal’ spring things. But now is not normal, the hard part is no over,” CAO Scott Stewart said.

“This is still an emergency, and we will need your support and cooperation to keep your families, your neighbours and your community healthy.”

All city-run facilities were closed on March 17 and Mayor Cam Guthrie declared the state of emergency on March 26.

The city said it would reopen facilities and restore programs and services based on advice from Public Health and direction from the provincial government.

Anyone who registered for programs and classes run by the city, rented a sports field, booked a picnic shelter or reserved any other recreation facility will receive a credit or refund.

READ MORE: Guelph Y opens washrooms, showers to long-haul truckers

The city reminded residents that they can still walk through parks and trails but can’t stay. All playgrounds, sports fields and off-leash areas remain closed.

Guelph’s large item pickup is available and residential yard waste collection will continue until June.

