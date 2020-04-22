61 dogs seized from property in eastern New Brunswick: SPCA

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick SPCA says 61 dogs have been seized from a property in eastern New Brunswick.

An entry warrant was executed Tuesday in Escuminac, about 60 kilometres east of Miramchi, after an investigation began last week.

The organization says that investigation “required a complex coordination between multiple Animal Protection Officers and SPCA shelters from four different zones across the province,” according to a news release on the NB SPCA’s Facebook page.

The post states while the investigation is ongoing, no further comment will be made about possible charges relating to the seizure.

The property in Escuminac, N.B. where NB SPCA animal protection officers responded Tuesday Photo credit: Diane Doiron

“We would like to thank the public and those involved for their cooperation in this investigation,” the post reads.

Ligouri Turbide, a Baie-Sainte-Anne resident, who is also that community’s fire chief, says many local residents had complained about the property prior to the seizure.

“It was awesome to see,” he tells Global News. “I was extremely pleased because at least we could see that something was being done, and at least the dogs were gonna get help.”

Multiple calls made by Global News to the SPCA Wednesday were not returned.