22 new coronavirus case in Waterloo Region, total rises to 550

Another 22 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Waterloo Region, raising the total number of cases in the area to 550, according to numbers released by Waterloo Public Health on Wednesday.

There were no new deaths reported by Public Health, leaving the death toll at 31.

The number of new cases continues to outpace the number of resolved cases in the area as nine more people have been cleared after contracting the virus.

That brings the total number of resolved cases to 193.

The outbreak continues to grow at Trinity Village Long-Term Care home as 26 residents and 25 staff members have now tested positive for the virus while one death has been connected to the Kitchener facility.

Ontario reported 510 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and 37 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 12,245 cases while the provincial death toll has risen to 659.