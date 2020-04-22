Ansel Elgort posts naked photo — but don’t worry, it’s to help health-care workers

Send this page to someone via email

Ansel Elgort posted a revealing photo of himself standing under a shower to Instagram on Tuesday — in an effort to get donations for coronavirus relief.

Elgort captioned the photo, “OnlyFans LINK IN BIO,” but instead the link in his bio was linked to a GoFundMe fundraiser to raise money for Brooklyn For Life!, an initiative raising funds to deliver meals to the Brooklyn front-line workers.

“Our goal is to fund each Brooklyn for Life! restaurant, enabling them to provide – at no cost to the recipients – at least 75-100 meals per day for delivery to the Brooklyn frontlines of this pandemic,” the GoFundMe page reads.

The fundraiser is also working with Greene Bites, a bodega across the street from a Brooklyn hospital, to provide “a $500 per day allowance, so that anyone walking in with a Brooklyn Hospital ID gets food & drink on the house.”

“We’ll keep Brooklyn’s grills & ovens hot to feed our community healthcare warriors and keep some of our vital local small businesses and members of their staff afloat in tough times,” the page’s description read.

“Get these healthcare workers and first responders some good local eats. Get some revenue flowing to local faves. Lift up community. It’s who we are.”

The money raised from the GoFundMe “will be used to provide meals from Brooklyn for Life! partner restaurants to the men and women on the frontlines.”

After Elgort posted the naked photo, taken by his father, famous photographer Arthur Elgort, many fans took to social media to applaud his charity efforts.

The Fault in Our Stars actor joked that the link in his bio was for his OnlyFans account, which is a subscription-based website where models and social media influencers can monetize explicit content.

not ansel elgort posting a thirst trap n pretending to have an onlyfans in order to raise money for a charity 🥺 — m4y4 (@babydaisy74) April 21, 2020

To Ansel Elgort for thirst trapping people in order to raise money for charity pic.twitter.com/1JhjjYUA6p — that’s rough (@CelinaIsaacs) April 22, 2020

ansel elgort really thirst trapped the internet and made them believe he had an only fans to raise awareness and donate money to a charity… smart king pic.twitter.com/qaLzcHXeER — ً (@shamelesscamiIa) April 21, 2020

Instagram forcing Ansel Elgort to take down his nude photo that his own father took in order to raise money for charity is my super villain origin story pic.twitter.com/WNSSkSkEIa — noah (@homoah) April 22, 2020

me @ ansel elgort for posting nudes fora charity cause pic.twitter.com/A5atF2EbYr — babygirl ! (@sofiaxgallo) April 21, 2020

Ansel elgort posting nudes so people can donate money to charity….we stan the right man pic.twitter.com/At26P9w6Cq — Presh ⁷ Bangteez (@eternal_jungkoo) April 21, 2020

because he’s trending here’s appreciation post for the king whom dropped his crown… for posting a thirst trap for a charity. STAN ANSEL ELGORT pic.twitter.com/uvSGYlcYHs — MyaAnn • HAPPS KELLS (@kellsxdaya) April 21, 2020

ansel elgort knows how to get them $$ for charity pic.twitter.com/jo5S9tRGcr — 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙖𝙡𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙡𝙮 (◕ᴗ◕✿) (@blackvantta) April 21, 2020

Elgort revealed that Instagram asked him to take his photo down after it was posted online for several hours.

The Billionaire Boys Club actor said Instagram made him delete the photo from his page because of its guidelines against nudity.

“Sorry if I offended anybody but we did a good thing,” Elgort said in a video posted to his Instagram Story after deleting the photo.

The Brooklyn for Life! fundraiser has already raised over $210,000 as of Wednesday morning.

—

