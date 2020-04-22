National Canadian Film Day: Celebrate with free virtual watch party

Send this page to someone via email

April 22 marks the annual National Canadian Film Day celebration, and because most of us are spending our time in lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the association has decided to host its first-ever online viewing party.

On Wednesday evening, between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET, an interactive, nationwide CanFilmDay livestream will be broadcast through YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Throughout the four-hour livestream, a variety of special Canadian guests, including Sandra Oh, Jay Baruchel, Colm Feore, Megan Follows, Don McKellar and American actor Ethan Hawke, will stop by to join the annual celebration.

National Canadian Film Day encourages Canadians across the country to watch original homegrown films, old and new.

The inaugural CanFilmDay Live event will be hosted by Canadian actor Peter Keleghan and comedian Ali Hassan.

The special will feature interviews with filmmakers and stars as well as games. Furthermore, Keleghan and Hassan will engage the viewers with some trivia throughout the event. There will even be a sing-along.

Some of the special guests will even take part in national watch parties, large or small, pertaining to specific Canadian films that they either chose or were involved in making.

If none of the watch parties are of interest to you, the National Canadian Film Day website has shared a “20+20” list of recommendations, including The F Word (starring Daniel Radcliffe), Meatballs (1979) and Double Happiness (1994), which stars Oh, 48.

Actors Patrick Huard (left) and Colm Feore announce National Canadian Film Day 150 at an event in Toronto on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press

Additional details and information can be found through the official National Canadian Film Day website.

