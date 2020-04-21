Woman in critical condition after house fire in Toronto’s west end

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a house fire in Toronto’s west end, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Rathburn Road, just east of The East Mall, at around 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Toronto Fire Service said there were reports flames could be seen coming from the basement of the home and that someone was in the basement.

READ MORE: Man found dead during Toronto condo fire while police at building for assault call

The victim was brought outside of the home by firefighters.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said their crews were taking the woman to a local hospital in critical condition.

The fire was extinguished a short time later.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials haven’t commented on the cause, the origin and the circumstances of the fire.

FIRE – UPDATE

Rathburn Rd & E/ O The East Mall

– one person being taken to a local hospital

– no information on injuries at this time#GO762780

^mf — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 22, 2020