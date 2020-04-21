Woman in critical condition after house fire in Toronto’s west end

A woman has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a house fire in Toronto’s west end, officials say.
Emergency crews were called to a home on Rathburn Road, just east of The East Mall, at around 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for the Toronto Fire Service said there were reports flames could be seen coming from the basement of the home and that someone was in the basement.
The victim was brought outside of the home by firefighters.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said their crews were taking the woman to a local hospital in critical condition.
The fire was extinguished a short time later.
Officials haven’t commented on the cause, the origin and the circumstances of the fire.
