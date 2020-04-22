Homicide team searches for missing Spuzzum, B.C., woman who ‘may have met with foul play’

Send this page to someone via email

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is searching for information about a missing Spuzzum, B.C., woman.

April Parisian, 45, was last heard from on March 28 and IHIT says she “may have met with foul play.”

Parisian’s camper was found last Thursday on Vye Road near the Abbotsford-Chilliwack border.

Chilliwack RCMP officers attended the scene and attempted to speak with a man inside the camper, but found him with “what is believed to be a self-inflicted wound” after a short dialogue.

Despite efforts by officers and paramedics, the man died of his injuries, police said.

Investigators now confirm that man was Parisian’s boyfriend, Paris Margesson. Parisian has not been found and IHIT would like to speak with anyone who may have seen her, Margesson, Parisian’s brown pug or her red Chevy pickup and camper since March 28.

“I understand there is a concerned group of April’s friends and family who are anxiously waiting for an update on her whereabouts and we are doing all we can to find answers,” IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang said in a news release. “Please remember that every small bit of information is important.”

IHIT describes Parisian as a 45-year-old Indigenous woman who is five-foot-seven and weighs between 240 and 280 pounds.

Investigators are working to assemble a timeline of Parisian’s whereabouts since March 28.

Anyone who has seen her or her 1998 Chevrolet 2500 with B.C. licence plate MX8 810 is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448) or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.