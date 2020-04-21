SQ investigates fiery head-on collision in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is investigating after a head-on collision Tuesday afternoon in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, roughly 115 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

According to SQ spokesperson Valérie Beauchamp, the collision, which involved a semi-truck and a car, happened on Highway 50 at around 4 p.m.

“The truck was heading west and the car was going east,” Beauchamp said.

READ MORE: Investigation begins into massive crash near Montreal

The driver of the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries, while the truck driver escaped with minor injuries.

Beauchamp said the crash happened in a 100 km/h section of the highway and road conditions were dry at the time.

It’s not yet known how the vehicles ended up in a head-on collision.

An investigator and reconstruction expert have been dispatched to the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation continues.

0:31 Major multi-vehicle crash involving nearly 200 cars outside Montreal Major multi-vehicle crash involving nearly 200 cars outside Montreal