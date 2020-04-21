SQ investigates fiery head-on collision in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is investigating after a head-on collision Tuesday afternoon in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, roughly 115 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
According to SQ spokesperson Valérie Beauchamp, the collision, which involved a semi-truck and a car, happened on Highway 50 at around 4 p.m.
“The truck was heading west and the car was going east,” Beauchamp said.
The driver of the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries, while the truck driver escaped with minor injuries.
Beauchamp said the crash happened in a 100 km/h section of the highway and road conditions were dry at the time.
It’s not yet known how the vehicles ended up in a head-on collision.
An investigator and reconstruction expert have been dispatched to the scene.
The investigation continues.
