Canada

SQ investigates fiery head-on collision in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted April 21, 2020 7:45 pm
The SQ is investigating after a head-on collision left one driver in life-threatening condition. Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
The SQ is investigating after a head-on collision left one driver in life-threatening condition. Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Global News

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is investigating after a head-on collision Tuesday afternoon in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, roughly 115 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

According to SQ spokesperson Valérie Beauchamp, the collision, which involved a semi-truck and a car, happened on Highway 50 at around 4 p.m.

“The truck was heading west and the car was going east,” Beauchamp said.

The driver of the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries, while the truck driver escaped with minor injuries.

Beauchamp said the crash happened in a 100 km/h section of the highway and road conditions were dry at the time.

It’s not yet known how the vehicles ended up in a head-on collision.

An investigator and reconstruction expert have been dispatched to the scene.

The investigation continues.

