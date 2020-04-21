Menu

Crime

5 licences suspended for stunt driving on Waterloo roads in just 7 hours

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 21, 2020 3:55 pm
Updated April 21, 2020 4:00 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser.
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say five drivers had their licences suspended over a seven-hour period for their driving misdeeds overnight.

Waterloo police say a total of eight licences were suspended Monday after drivers were caught stunt driving as part of a joint operation with Ontario Provincial Police.

READ MORE: Blown stop sign leads Waterloo police to 3.5 kg of cannabis, 70 g of cocaine, other drugs

“We continue to see extreme speeds on roadways in the Region of Waterloo. This is unacceptable,” Staff Sgt. Mike Hinsperger said.

Police said the spree of stunt driving incidents began when an 18-year-old novice driver passed an unmarked police SUV on Sawmill Road near Conestogo before coming to stop at a red light. Once the light turned green, the driver allegedly hit the gas and was clocked doing 123 km/h in a 70 km/h zone.

Then at around 9:45 p.m., police say officers spotted a 24-year-old Kitchener man on Homer Watson Boulevard accelerating after the Block Line Road roundabout.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers pursued him as he allegedly reached speeds of up to 131 km\h in a 50 km/h zone. Police say he also ran a red light before officers pulled him over.

Ten minutes later, a 22-year-old man from Toronto was stopped Highway 7/8 near Homer Watson after being on the radar allegedly tracked him doing 149 km/h.

READ MORE: Novice driver caught going 80 km/h over speed limit in Waterloo: police

Then at 11 p.m., police stopped another man on Homer Watson Boulevard after he allegedly reached speeds of 110 km/h after leaving the Block Line Road roundabout.

The last of the alleged incidents occurred in North Dumfries.

A man delivering food allegedly almost hit an unmarked cruiser after crossing the centre line on Spragues Road.

Police followed him down Wrigley Road before finally tracking him down in Ayr as he was making his delivery.

Story continues below advertisement

 

