Peterborough County OPP continue search for Apsley, Ont., woman who disappeared in 1972

On the 48th anniversary of the disappearance of a North Kawartha Township, Ont., woman, Peterborough County OPP have released a new sketch in renewed hopes of solving a missing person case.

On April 21, 1972, Francis Muriel Harris (nee Johnson) disappeared. OPP say she was last seen at her home on Highway 28 just south of the village of Apsley, about 60 kilometres north of Peterborough.

Harris, a mother of three, was 45 years old at the time. She was reported missing by her husband on April 24, OPP said.

Police conducted an initial investigation at the time of her disappearance and have continued to followup, but to date, no one in her family has seen or heard from Harris, police said.

“The OPP cannot rule out foul play,” police stated. Tweet This

If alive today, Harris would be 93 years old.

“This case, like all missing person investigations, has an impact on families and the community,” said Det. Insp. Shawn Glassford of the criminal investigation branch of the OPP.

“We are committed to bringing resolution by determining what happened to Francis.”

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401 or 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Peterborough Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.