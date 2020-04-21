4 lawn tractors reported stolen from Lindsay-area business: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay are investigating the reported theft of four lawn tractors from a business.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says the theft from a business on Harvest Street in Lindsay may have occurred sometime between 6 p.m. on Sunday and 6 a.m. on Monday.

Police say a locked compound at the store was breached, and the four lawn tractors were removed. Descriptions of the tractors were not provided.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area of Harvest and Ken streets between Sunday evening and Monday morning and may have seen any suspicious individuals or vehicles in the area.

Anyone who may have information about this theft is asked to contact Det. Const. Nick Seguin at 705-324-5252 or email.

If you wish to provide your information anonymously you can do so through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222.TIPS (8477) or online.

