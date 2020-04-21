Hiker rescued from Kelowna’s Mount Baldy

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews rushed to Kelowna’s Mount Baldy Monday afternoon around 4 p.m. to help an injured hiker.

Kelowna Fire Department Capt. Rob Buchanan said a woman was injured at the top of the trail.

Firefighters responded with their rescue gator and wheel stretcher, Buchanan said.

“She sustained some kind of a head injury,” Buchanan said. “She was very unstable on her feet, so the safest and best way to get her down was with our gator.”

“She started walking down but found herself a little unsteady, so it was good that we had all the equipment,” he added.

The woman appeared to be doing OK but was taken to hospital to get checked out, he added.

