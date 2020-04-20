Menu

Crime

Grocery money stolen from elderly woman in Perth, Ont., say OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 20, 2020 11:27 am
Police say a woman's grocery money was stolen from her front door recently in Perth, Ont.
Global News File

Lanark County OPP are currently investigating the reported theft of a woman’s grocery money in Perth, Ont.

OPP say an elderly woman left an envelope of cash taped to the front door of her home on Mill Street on April 13 for a grocery delivery.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Many people have been opting for grocery deliveries and pickups since the novel coronavirus pandemic began. Elderly people and those with pre-existing conditions are particularly at risk of catching the virus.

READ MORE: Want groceries delivered? Options across Canada during the coronavirus outbreak

Between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. that day, police say the envelope was stolen from the woman’s front door.

OPP are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information about the reported theft to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
