Peterborough man, 40, charged with possessing child pornography: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography following an investigation.

The Peterborough Police Service says as part of the investigation, officers executed a search warrant on Thursday at a city residence where various electronics were located and seized.

The suspect was located and placed under arrest.

Ryan Andrew Lalonde, 40, of Rogers Street, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

He was held in custody and appeared in court later Thursday, police said.

Lalonde is an announcer at 101.5 FM The Wolf radio in Peterborough.

“We take these matters very seriously and can confirm that this employee has been immediately suspended,” stated Rishma Govani, spokesperson for Corus Radio. “As this matter is before the courts we are unable to offer further comment.”

Story continues below advertisement

Corus Entertainment is the parent company of Global News.