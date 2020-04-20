Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man, 40, charged with possessing child pornography: police

By Staff Global News
Posted April 20, 2020 1:08 pm
Updated April 20, 2020 1:21 pm
x
Peterborough police have arrested a man who allegedly was in possession of child pornography. The Canadian Press file

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography following an investigation.

The Peterborough Police Service says as part of the investigation, officers executed a search warrant on Thursday at a city residence where various electronics were located and seized.

READ MORE: Peterborough woman arrested on child pornography charges, police say

The suspect was located and placed under arrest.

Ryan Andrew Lalonde, 40, of Rogers Street, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

He was held in custody and appeared in court later Thursday, police said.

Lalonde is an announcer at 101.5 FM The Wolf radio in Peterborough.

“We take these matters very seriously and can confirm that this employee has been immediately suspended,” stated Rishma Govani, spokesperson for Corus Radio. “As this matter is before the courts we are unable to offer further comment.”

Story continues below advertisement

Corus Entertainment is the parent company of Global News.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Child PornographyPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimepossession of child pornRyan Lalonde
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.