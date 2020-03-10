Menu

Crime

Peterborough woman arrested on child pornography charges: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 11:56 am
A Peterborough woman was arrested Tuesday as part of a child pornography investigation.
A Peterborough woman is facing several child pornography charges following an investigation.

Peterborough Police Service say as part of their ongoing investigation, members of its Special Victims Unit executed a search warrant at a Parkhill Road residence where electronic devices were located and seized.

One person was arrested.

Melissa Renee Hackney, 44, of Peterborough, was charged with possession of child pornography, makes, prints, publishes or possesses for the purpose of publication any child pornography and accessing any child pornography.

She was held in custody and scheduled to appear in court later Tuesday, police said.

