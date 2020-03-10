Peterborough woman arrested on child pornography charges: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough woman is facing several child pornography charges following an investigation.

Peterborough Police Service say as part of their ongoing investigation, members of its Special Victims Unit executed a search warrant at a Parkhill Road residence where electronic devices were located and seized.

One person was arrested.

Melissa Renee Hackney, 44, of Peterborough, was charged with possession of child pornography, makes, prints, publishes or possesses for the purpose of publication any child pornography and accessing any child pornography.

She was held in custody and scheduled to appear in court later Tuesday, police said.

