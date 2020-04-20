Toronto man charged after allegedly refusing to provide breath sample for Peterborough police

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto man has been arrested and charged after police say he refused to provide a roadside breath sample during a traffic stop in Peterborough, Ont., on Friday night.

The Peterborough Police Service says that just before midnight, officers conducted a traffic stop after reportedly observing a vehicle driving “recklessly” in the area of George Street North and Perry Street.

Police say that while speaking with the driver, officers detected a “strong odour” of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver’s breath.

The man allegedly refused to conduct a roadside breath test. Police say the officer again made the request, but the man allegedly refused.

As a result of the investigation, Kevin James Boyling, 27, of Cliffcrest Drive in Toronto, was arrested and charged with failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 30, police said on Monday.

