Crime

23-year-old man charged in retired Toronto dentist’s murder

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 20, 2020 9:04 am
Toronto police investigate death of 79-year-old retired dentist, after body found in North York home
WATCH (April 14, 2020): Toronto police say they are investigating after a man’s body was found inside a North York home early Tuesday morning.

Toronto police say a 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with the homicide of a 79-year-old man in Toronto.

Investigators say that on April 14 at about 8:15 a.m., police responded to a sudden death call on Howard Drive, near Leslie Street and Sheppard Avenue East, in North York.

Officers found the victim, identified by police as 79-year-old Dr. Paul Morgan, with obvious signs of trauma.

Sources told Global News that Morgan was a retired dentist and that a friend went to check on him because he hadn’t heard from him in a while. The friend found Morgan deceased and called police, sources said.

READ MORE: Toronto police investigating after 79-year-old retired dentist’s body found in North York home

Police said Makoons Meawasige-Moore, 23, of Toronto was arrested on Monday. He is charged with second-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

This is Toronto’s 22nd homicide of 2020.

— With files from Catherine McDonald

