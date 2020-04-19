Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

AHS investigating whether under-cooked chicken served to hundreds at Edmonton EXPO drop-in centre

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted April 19, 2020 7:01 pm
Updated April 19, 2020 7:07 pm
A look at how the Edmonton Expo Centre is being used for the city's homeless and vulnerable populations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
A look at how the Edmonton Expo Centre is being used for the city's homeless and vulnerable populations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Courtesy, AHS

Alberta Health Services is investigating after it says patrons of the drop-in program at the Edmonton EXPO Centre may have been served under-cooked chicken.

According to Kerry Williamson from AHS, there are currently no confirmed cases of illness.

The chicken may have been served to 300 to 500 Edmonton EXPO Centre clients and staff on Friday, April 17, over the lunch hour.

READ MORE: City of Edmonton working to get more showers for EXPO Centre COVID-19 facility

The EXPO Centre opened in late March as a daytime drop-in program and a self-isolation area for members of the city’s vulnerable population who have nowhere else to self-isolate when they are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

“The health and safety of everyone currently staying at or visiting the EXPO Centre is our top priority,” said a statement from Williamson Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

“AHS would like to reassure those at the EXPO Centre that is an isolated incident and there is little ongoing risk to the public due to this outbreak.”

Tweet This

Signage has been put up at the centre and staff are working with clients to let them know of potential symptoms to watch out for.

Williamson said AHS is also working with other shelters and programs in Edmonton, as well as local hospitals, to keep an eye out for symptoms.

READ MORE: Edmonton charities launch ‘urgent’ campaign for cash-only donations to buy clothing for homeless

Williamson said the Environmental Public Health team has taken food samples for further analysis, and AHS is working with the Boyle McCauley Health Centre team onsite at the EXPO Centre, to ensure that proper amenities are prepared if people experience symptoms.

Boyle McCauley runs the isolation health centre at the EXPO, along with AHS.

Williamson said the kitchen, which is run by EXPO Centre employees, has also been inspected by Environmental Public Health, which was satisfied it met Alberta Public Health Act requirements.

Symptoms of food poisoning include diarrhea, feeling sick to your stomach, and vomiting.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta Health ServicesEdmonton Expo CentreAlberta Public Health Actalberta food safetycovid-19 shelteredmonton expo drop-in programfood safety expo centre
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.