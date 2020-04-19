Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Sunday COVID-19 update: No new Manitoba cases

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted April 19, 2020 2:46 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP.

According to Manitoba health officials, there have been no new cases of COVID-19 reported in Manitoba as of Sunday morning.

The total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba remains at 253.

READ MORE: Manitoba reports 3 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total to 253

There are still more recovered cases, at 143, than active cases, which are at 105.

Eight people are currently hospitalized, which includes five patients in intensive care.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The number of people who have died remains at five.

Cadham Provincial Laboratory performed 570 tests on Saturday. A total of 19,752 tests have been performed since early February.

Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba’s health officer urges faith communities to avoid large gatherings as Ramadan approaches
Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba’s health officer urges faith communities to avoid large gatherings as Ramadan approaches
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusManitobacoronavirus updateCoronavirus CasesCovid19manitoba coronavirusCasescovid19inmanitobaCOVID-19 MBNew cases covid-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.