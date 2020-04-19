Sunday COVID-19 update: No new Manitoba cases

Send this page to someone via email

According to Manitoba health officials, there have been no new cases of COVID-19 reported in Manitoba as of Sunday morning.

The total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba remains at 253.

There are still more recovered cases, at 143, than active cases, which are at 105.

Eight people are currently hospitalized, which includes five patients in intensive care.

The number of people who have died remains at five.

Cadham Provincial Laboratory performed 570 tests on Saturday. A total of 19,752 tests have been performed since early February.

