Winnipeg police are investigating the discovery of possible human remains in the Assiniboine Forest.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday, police received a call and responded to the wooded area in Charleswood.

Right now police believe the remains are human, but they don’t know whose remains they are.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit, the Forensic Identification Section and Chief’s Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate.

Police investigating possible human remains found at Assiniboine Forest. Michael Draven/Global News

