Port Moody to re-open Rocky Point boat launch, asks users to maintain physical distancing

Send this page to someone via email

Port Moody, B.C., is re-opening the Rocky Point Boat launch in hopes that users will maintain physical distancing to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The boat launch will reopen Sunday for people who live in Port Moody and annual pass holders.

Port Moody Mayor Rob Vagramov says the city is trusting boat users to follow the rules.

“I have confidence that the boaters in Port Moody can handle physical distancing,” he said.

“Frankly, if you’re getting within two metres of someone at a boat launch, you’re looking for trouble.”

Physical distancing measures will include:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

staggered launch times, available by reservation only, to allow for a maximum of two boats to be launched at a time between 8 a.m. and noon, seven days a week;

daily restrictions on the number of boats that can be launched, with a maximum of 30 boats per day and a maximum of 30 spaces available for trailer parking;

two lanes open on the boat ramp instead of three to create more distance between people as they prepare to launch; and

implementation of a traffic management plan to reduce traffic congestion in and around the boat launch, trailer parking lot and Esplanade Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

And if there are rule-breakers, Vagramov says the city will shut the launch back down.

“We have our staff that are going to be monitoring the situation, and that’s going to be coming back to the very next city council meeting, so we’re taking this very seriously.”

The city will begin taking reservations for launch times on Saturday at 8 a.m.

Bookings will be accepted up to two weeks in advance.

Port Moody residents and current annual pass holders who wish to book a launch time are asked to do the following:

call 604-469-4556 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. (seven days a week) to request a reservation;

have your licence plate number and proof of residency (driver’s licence, B.C. ID, or vehicle insurance papers) on hand;

have your credit card ready to pay the daily fee of $22.16 (subject to change);

check your email for your reservation confirmation and further instructions; and

when you arrive at the boat launch at your allotted time, show your reservation confirmation through your closed driver’s side window to the City staff person on-site and then place it where it can be seen on your dashboard.