Saint John Transit cuts service due to ‘reduced ridership’ during COVID-19

Saint John Transit is reducing service on all of its routes due to low ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 20-per cent reduction across all routes also means that there will be no service on Sundays.

Saint John Transit says that all routes will continue to be serviced with the exception of the Champlain Express and the airport bus stop, which was cancelled in March.

The decision comes only three days after Saint John Transit resumed collecting fares.

The transit service says all 46 buses in its fleet now have plexiglass barriers installed to protect drivers and allow for safe fare collection.

Seating on the buses remains restricted to nine passengers plus a driver to allow for physical distancing.

The full schedule can be found on the Saint John Transit website.

The changes will go into effect on April 26 and will remain in effect until further notice.