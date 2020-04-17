Winnipeg high school teacher facing more charges for alleged sexual offences involving students

Send this page to someone via email

A teacher from Grant Park High School is facing additional charges in connection to a sexual exploitation investigation after two more victims were identified.

The 27-year-old woman was originally charged at the end of February with sexual exploitation, sexual assault and supplying liquor to a minor.

The offences allegedly occurred between Dec. 1, 2019, and Feb. 8, 2020, and involved a 16-year-old student.

Winnipeg police would not reveal the ages or genders of the two additional victims, but confirmed they are all students from the same school.

“Investigators fairly early on had identified really a potential pool of victims,” said Const. Rob Carver.

“It took a while for the investigation to get to a point where we could lay the additional charges, but I think investigators had a real good sense as to what happened; when and how it happened.”

Carver says there is always the possibility there are additional victims, and encourages those individuals or their families to come forward.

The accused is not being named in order to protect the identity of the victims.

The teacher turned herself in to police on Thursday and is now facing several charges ranging from sexual assault, sexual exploitation and luring a person under 18 by means of telecommunication.

She was released under several conditions, including not having contact with anyone under age 18, or to possess or access any device which can connect to the internet.

